BSS-40 57th death anniversary of Suhrawardy observed

ZCZC

BSS-40

DEATH-ANNIVERSARY-SUHRAWARDY

57th death anniversary of Suhrawardy observed

DHAKA, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS) – The 57th death anniversary of Hussain Shaheed

Suhrawardy, one of the greatest leaders of undivided India, was observed

across the country today in a befitting manner.

The unparallel leader of all Indian politics, who had dedicated his entire

life to ensure the welfare of the people by upholding democracy, died at a

Beirut hotel, Lebanon on December 5, 1963.

To mark the day, different political and socio-cultural organisations,

including the ruling Awami League (AL), took various programmes, including

placing wreaths at the grave of the great leader in the morning, discussions,

Qurankhwani, milad and doa mahfil in the capital and elsewhere across the

country.

Awami League (AL) led by its General Secretary and Road Transport and

Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader paid glowing tribute to the late leader by

placing wreaths at his grave adjacent to the High Court in the morning while

Fateha and doa were offered there.

During the time, the party’s organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Agriculture and Co-operative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily and central committee members Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Riazul Kabir Kawsar, among others, were present.

Leaders of Dhaka South and North Units of AL, Awami Jubo

League, Chhatra League, Bangladesh Krishak League, Sramik League and

activists also placed wreaths at the grave of the great leader.

Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy was born in a respected Muslim family at

Medinipur in West Bengal, India on September 8, 1892.

Suhrawardy was a Bengali politician and statesman in the first half of the

20th century. He served as the premier of Bengal in British India and was the

fifth Prime Minister of Pakistan.

BSS/Tran/DH/KU/2142 HRS