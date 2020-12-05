BFF-32 Military officer elected head of Mali’s interim legislature

ZCZC

BFF-32

MALI-POLITICS

Military officer elected head of Mali’s interim legislature

BAMAKO, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Mali’s interim legislature on Saturday elected Colonel Malick Diaw, a member of the military junta that toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August, as its president.

The 121-seat body groups political parties, civil-society groups, trade unions and soldiers, and was meeting for its inaugural session in the capital Bamako.

One hundred and eleven voted for Diaw, who stood as the sole candidate, according to AFP journalists.

BSS/AFP/MMA/2103HRS