BSS-38 President asks BD envoy to Canada to work for developing bilateral ties

President asks BD envoy to Canada to work for developing bilateral ties
DHAKA, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today asked the
newly appointed Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada, Dr Md Khalilur
Rahman, to work for developing bilateral ties, including trade and
investment with Canada.
The head of the state came up with the directives as the new high
commissioner paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this
evening.
President Hamid also directed the high commissioner to make all
possible efforts for welfare of the expatriate Bangladeshis.
Later, President press secretary M Joynal Abedin briefed the outcome
of the meeting.
Terming the existing bilateral relations between the two countries
as very excellent, the President said Bangladesh’s relation with
Canada is expanding day by day.
“Canada is one of the major development partners of Bangladesh . . .
It’s also one of the key export destinations, ” the President added.
The new high commissioner sought overall guidance and cooperation of
the President in discharging his duties.
Abdul Hamid also assured the envoy of providing necessary support to
perform his assignments in Canada.
Secretaries concerned to Bangabhaban were present on the occasion.
