BSS-38 President asks BD envoy to Canada to work for developing bilateral ties

President asks BD envoy to Canada to work for developing bilateral ties

DHAKA, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today asked the

newly appointed Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada, Dr Md Khalilur

Rahman, to work for developing bilateral ties, including trade and

investment with Canada.

The head of the state came up with the directives as the new high

commissioner paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this

evening.

President Hamid also directed the high commissioner to make all

possible efforts for welfare of the expatriate Bangladeshis.

Later, President press secretary M Joynal Abedin briefed the outcome

of the meeting.

Terming the existing bilateral relations between the two countries

as very excellent, the President said Bangladesh’s relation with

Canada is expanding day by day.

“Canada is one of the major development partners of Bangladesh . . .

It’s also one of the key export destinations, ” the President added.

The new high commissioner sought overall guidance and cooperation of

the President in discharging his duties.

Abdul Hamid also assured the envoy of providing necessary support to

perform his assignments in Canada.

Secretaries concerned to Bangabhaban were present on the occasion.

