BSS-36 DU Professor Borhan Uddin passes away

ZCZC

BSS-36

OBIT-DU-PROF

DU Professor Borhan Uddin passes away

DHAKA, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS) – Borhan Uddin, professor of the Department of Geography and Environment of Dhaka University (DU) passed away today at the age of 80.

He breathed his last at 4:25 am in city’s Square hospital due to old-age complications, chairmen of DU Geography and Environment Dr. Nurul Islam Nazem told BSS.

He is survived by two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

The first namaz-e-janaza of Professor Borhan Uddin was held at Dhanmondi while the second one was held on the premises of department of Geography and Environment.

The third namaz-e-janaza of the late professor was held at the University’s Central Mosque on the campus. He was buried in the capital’s Azimpur graveyard this afternoon.

Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University condoled the death of Prof Borhan Uddin.

In a condolence message, the VC expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Borhan Uddin and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

BSS/ASG/MMM/ARS/2012 hrs