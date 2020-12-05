Bangladesh reports 35 COVID-19 deaths, 3,93,408 total recoveries

DHAKA, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today recorded 35 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,888 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 3,93,408 after another 2,457 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Thirty-five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 6,807,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 4,75,879 as 1,888 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 13,540 samples were tested at 118 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 13.94 percent tested positive, while 16.70 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 82.67 percent patients have recovered, while 1.43 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

Among the 35 deaths, 23 are male and 12 female, the press release said, adding one is in his 20s, one in his 40s, nine are in their 50s while 24 are above 60 years.

According to the division-wise data, 23 deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.

Among the total 6,807 deaths, 3,677 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,272 in Chattogram division, 412 in Rajshahi division, 501 in Khulna division, 224 in Barishal division, 268 in Sylhet division, 309 in Rangpur division and 144 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.

A total of 28,49,951 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians for round the clock in the country.

A total of 5,93,056 people have so far received healthcare services from telemedicine.

The DGHS said 2,31,07,604 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of December 5, 2020, 10:32 GMT, 1,526,408 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 66,322,066 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.