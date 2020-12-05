BSS-14 Dry weather likely

ZCZC

Dry weather likely

DHAKA, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS) – Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country having chances of light rain or drizzle at some places over Rangpur division, said a met office release here today.

Light to moderate fog may occur at different places over the country from late night to tomorrow morning, it said.

Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The deep depression over Gulf of Myanmar weakened into a depression over the same area near (Lat. 9.1° N and Long. 78.5° E) at 06 AM today and remained practically stationary.

It is likely to weaken further and become unimportant. Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to Bihar and adjoining area.

Country’s maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 29.7 degrees Celsius at Kutubdia and minimum temperature today 14.3 degrees Celsius at Badal gachhi and Tetulia.

No rainfall was recorded for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today throughout the country.

The sun sets at 5.11 pm today and rises at 6.28 am tomorrow in the capital.

