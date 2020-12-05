BFF-36 104-year-old World War II veteran back home after battling Covid

ZCZC

104-year-old World War II veteran back home after battling Covid

WASHINGTON, Dec 4, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – A World War II veteran from

Alabama celebrated his 104th birthday at home this week after a

hospital stay battling Covid-19.

Major Wooten, of Madison, Alabama, was admitted to hospital on

November 24 with coronavirus, his granddaughter Holly Wooten McDonald

said on her Facebook page.

Wooten was discharged from Madison Hospital on Tuesday, two days

before he turned 104 years old, and his granddaughter posted video of

his release.

Doctors, nurses and family members lined up with posters and

balloons and serenaded Wooten with “Happy Birthday” as he left the

hospital in a wheelchair.

Wooten, known as “Pop Pop” to his family, thanked the hospital

workers before heading home.

Wooten served as a private in the US Army during World War II.

Three of his brothers also served and one was killed in action.

Wooten was among a group of veterans who visited Normandy last year

for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

