4 dacoits held with arms, ammos in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Dec 4, 2020 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13
arrested four dacoits with arms and ammunition from their rented house
in Tazhat Mour area under Tazhat Thana of Rangpur Metropolitan Police
(RpMP) in the metropolis today.
“The arrested dacoits committed robbery using a microbus and
introducing them as members of RAB and DB police, looted money and
killed one cattle trader in Boldipukur area in Mithapukur upazila of
Rangpur on November 25 last,” a press release said tonight.
The arrested were Mehedi Hasan alias Shilu, 24, of village
Balakandi Mandalpara, Ataur Rahman alias Apel, 26, of village
Balakandi Uttara Para and Saran Roy, 20, of village Panthapara in
Rajarhat upazila and Manjurul Islam alias Bhutto, 30, of village
Noyagram Chamragola in Sadar upazila of Kurigram district.
The elite force seized two pistols, a one shutter gun, four rounds
of live bullets, one iron stick, eight mobile phone sets, 29 SIM cards
and cash money from them.
“During primary interrogation, the arrested dacoits admitted that
they committed the robbery, looted money and killed one cattle trader
in Boldipukur area of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur on November 25
last,” the release added.