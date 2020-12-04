BSS-41 4 dacoits held with arms, ammos in Rangpur

ZCZC

4 dacoits held with arms, ammos in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Dec 4, 2020 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13

arrested four dacoits with arms and ammunition from their rented house

in Tazhat Mour area under Tazhat Thana of Rangpur Metropolitan Police

(RpMP) in the metropolis today.

“The arrested dacoits committed robbery using a microbus and

introducing them as members of RAB and DB police, looted money and

killed one cattle trader in Boldipukur area in Mithapukur upazila of

Rangpur on November 25 last,” a press release said tonight.

The arrested were Mehedi Hasan alias Shilu, 24, of village

Balakandi Mandalpara, Ataur Rahman alias Apel, 26, of village

Balakandi Uttara Para and Saran Roy, 20, of village Panthapara in

Rajarhat upazila and Manjurul Islam alias Bhutto, 30, of village

Noyagram Chamragola in Sadar upazila of Kurigram district.

The elite force seized two pistols, a one shutter gun, four rounds

of live bullets, one iron stick, eight mobile phone sets, 29 SIM cards

and cash money from them.

“During primary interrogation, the arrested dacoits admitted that

they committed the robbery, looted money and killed one cattle trader

in Boldipukur area of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur on November 25

last,” the release added.

