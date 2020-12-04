BSS-39 Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign to begin Dec 12

ZCZC

Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign to begin Dec 12

DHAKA, Dec 4, 2020 (BSS) – A 44-day ‘Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign 2020’ is set to begin on December 12 across the country with a target for administering 3.40 crore Children.

“‘Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020 was scheduled to launch on December 5. But the authorities have rescheduled the vaccination campaign on December 12 instead of December 5,” Dr Md Shamsul Haque, director of The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), told BSS today.

Shamsul said a total 3.40 crore children aged between nine months to under 10 years, will be vaccinated across the country to eradicate measles and control rubella.

The Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign will start from December 12 and it will end on January 12, he added.

