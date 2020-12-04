BSS-40 JSD to stage demonstration for banning religion-based politics

ZCZC

JSD to stage demonstration for banning religion-based politics

DHAKA, Dec 4, 2020 (BSS) – The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) will stage nationwide demonstration tomorrow to protest against the demand for removal of the sculpture of Bangabandhu by fanatic political forces and parties and anti-women propaganda.

JSD president Hasanul Haque Inu and general secretary Shirin Akhter, in a statement, on Friday called upon all district and upazila committees of the party to observe the program.

They protested the demand for removing the sculpture of Bangabandhu and anti-women propaganda and denounced acts against liberation war, constitution, national history, tradition and culture.

The leaders demanded a ban on religion-based politics.

The JSD Central Committee will hold a human chain and a rally in front of the Jasad office on Bangabandhu Avenue tomorrow at 11 am.

Jasad President Hasanul Haque Inu MP, General Secretary Shirin Akhter MP and leaders of Jasad Central and Dhaka Metropolitan committees will participate in the program, added the press release.

