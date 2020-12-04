BSP-22 Yasir ensures Dhaka’s second straight victory in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

ZCZC

Yasir ensures Dhaka’s second straight victory in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

DHAKA, Dec 4, 2020 (BSS) — Beximco Dhaka recorded their second straight victory after a three-match losing streak as they outclassed Minister Group Rajshahi by 25 runs thanks to a scintillating half-century from Yasir Ali Rabbi at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Yasir Rabbi cracked a 39 ball-67 as Dhaka put up a respectable 175-5 after which their bowlers bowled well in tandem to wrap up Rajshahi for 150 in 19.1 overs.

The victory helped Dhaka move up fourth position from the bottom table in the five-team tournament. Dhaka and Rajshahi have same number of four points from five games but the latter retained their third position due to better run rate.

Yasir Rabbi clobbered nine fours and one six in his knock and shared a valuable 100 off 54 in fifth wicket partnership with Akbar Ali as Dhaka piled up the highest runs of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup so far.

Yasir though was dismissed in the first ball of the last over, Akbar Ali remained unbeaten after hitting 45 off 23 that included three fours and two sixes.

The duo revived the innings of Dhaka, who lost their first leg game to Rajshahi by narrow two runs, after they were reeling to 64-4.

Being sent to bat first, Dhaka’s experiment to send Nayeem Hasan as makeshift opener backfired after he was out on 1.

Another opener Naim Sheikh continued his disappointing form to be out on 9.

Mushfiqur Rahim who scored 37 off 29 provided the impetus at the top of the order amid the tumbling of the wickets.

However he perished to a late cut against Mukidul Islam Mugdho delivery and things looked ominous for Dhaka.

Yasir Rabbi and Akbar Ali counterattacked in style to revive the innings and eventually Dhaka got a total that looked utmost safe.

Minister Group Rajshahi stumbled in the pursuit of big chase, being reduced to 15-3 inside fifth over, courtesy to a Rubel Hossain’s devastating bowling with new ball.

But they seemed to regroup well through Rony Talukdar and Fazle Rabbi as the duo fought back well to leave Dhaka bowlers in pressurized situation.

Muktar Ali released the pressure by dismissing Talukdar with a slower after he struck 40 off 24 with one four and three sixes.

Fazle Rabbi took the onus and kept Rajshahi in the hunt even though Dhaka bowlers continued making inroads.

Dhaka’s victory however was ensured when Mukatr came back again to take the prize scalp of Fazle, that too with cunning slower. Fazle hit five fours and three sixes in his 58 off 40.

The lower order then couldn’t put up any resistance, ensuring the team’s big defeat.

Brief Score:

Beximco Dhaka 175-5 in 20 overs (Yasir Rabbi 67, Akbar Ali 45 not out, Mushfiqur Rahim 37; Mukidul Mugdho 2-38, Mahedi Hasan 1-23, Arafat Sunny 1-26, Farhad Reza 1-39).

Minister Group Rajshahi 150 all out in 19.1 overs (Fazle Rabbi 58, Rony Talukdar 40, Farhad reza 14; Muktar Ali 4-34, Shafiqul Islam 3-31, Rubel Hossain 2-15).

Result: Beximco Dhaka wins by 25 runs.

