Yasir Rabbi’s half-century powers Dhaka to 175-5 against Rajshahi

DHAKA, Dec 4, 2020 (BSS) – Middle order batsman Yasir Ali Rabbi cracked a fluent half-century as Beximco Dhaka posted 175-5 against Minister Group Rajshahi in their fifth match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Yasir Rabbi hammered 67 off just 39, clobbering nine fours and one six and shared a valuable 100 off 54 in fifth wicket partnership with Akbar Ali as Dhaka piled up the highest runs of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup so far.

Yasir though was dismissed in the first ball of the last over, Akbar Ali remained unbeaten after hitting 45 off 23 that included three fours and two sixes.

The duo revived the innings of Dhaka, who lost their first leg game to Rajshahi by narrow two runs, after they were reeling to 64-4.

Being sent to bat first, Dhaka’s experiment to send Nayeem Hasan as makeshift opener backfired after he was out on 1.

Another opener Naim Sheikh continued his disappointing form to be out on 9.

Mushfiqur Rahim who scored 37 off 29 provided the impetus at the top of the order amid the tumbling of the wickets.

However, he perished to a late cut against Mukidul Islam Mugdho delivery and things looked ominous for Dhaka.

Yasir Rabbi and Akbar Ali counterattacked in style to revive the innings and eventually Dhaka got a total that looked utmost safe.

Brief Score:

Beximco Dhaka 175-5 in 20 overs (Yasir Rabbi 67, Akbar Ali 45 not out, Mushfiqur Rahim 37; Mukidul Mugdho 2-38, Mahedi Hasan 1-23, Arafat Sunny 1-26, Farhad Reza 1-39)