BSS-37 Media’s role is key to resist fundamental forces: Hasan

Media’s role is key to resist fundamental forces: Hasan

DHAKA, Dec 4, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the role of media is very important to stop the fundamental forces that are trying to push the country backward.

“The radical groups have been trying to push the country backward for ages,” he said while inaugurating the golden jubilee programme of Bangladesh Betar’s Khulna Kendra through videoconferencing from his Minto road official residence here.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Hasan said even today, various plots are going on against the country, while misinterpretations and fatwas are being issued on various issues.

“These fatwa-makers have created instability in the society by issuing fatwas at different times,” he added.

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said in this context, the role of media, including radio, is very important.

He said media should prepare suitable programmes so that the country could be taken forward and the future generation would be able to prepare themselves to face the upcoming challenges with a combination of patriotism and talent.

“We have to give priority to our culture and tradition in entertainment and then we can take the country to the dream destination of Bangabandhu by facing aggression of sky-culture,” he said.

Greeting the staff of Bangladesh Betar’s Khulna centre on the occasion its golden jubilee, the information minister said betar (radio) is involved in everything in the history of the country’s tradition and culture.

Noting that Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra is the biggest achievement of Bangladesh Betar, he said MA Hannan, the then president of Chittagong Awami League, read out the declaration of independence, given by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, from Kalurghat Betar Kendra in 1971.

Hasan said during the 1971 Liberation War, Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra inspired all the freedom-loving people of the country, while Betar has also played a major role in the country’s reconstruction after its independence.

Mentioning that radio has been playing a vital role in addressing COVID-19 crisis too, he said radio broadcasting by using Bangabandhu Satellite will begin soon aiming to enhance its services.

Information Secretary Khwaja Mia and Director General of Bangladesh Betar Hosne Ara Talukder joined the function through online, while Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq, Chairman of Khulna District Council Sheikh Harun Ur Rashid were present at the function in Khulna with Betar Kendra’s regional director Bashir Uddin in the chair.

