BSS-36 Khulna district administration ready to handle 2nd wave of coronavirus

Khulna district administration ready to handle 2nd wave of coronavirus

KHULNA, Dec 4, 2020 (BSS) – District Administration of Khulna is ready to strictly deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation before rising of its second wave in the city and district.

“Although the number of coronavirus cases is still lower than before, it is likely to increase at any time during the winter season. A total of 207 new Covid-19 cases were detected throughout the month of November and among them eight people have died,” said a government official.

The local government is taking strict measures to ensure wearing of masks and maintaining social distance and health guidelines set up by the government.

A total of 382 people were arrested for neglecting social distancing or not wearing masks and a total of Taka 3,88,870 were fined in 770 cases since November 9, 2020 up to December 3, 2020.

On Thursday (December 3), at least 16 mobile courts fined Taka1.25 lakh that was realized from 271 people and nabbed 155 people in 259 cases in the city and district, said the official.

“In order to create awareness among the general people of the district, we’re distributing leaflets, free masks,miking and even raiding at different places to follow the rules of wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Everyone must strictly maintain “No mask no service policy”. We’ll take action if any restaurant or market failed to maintain the rules and regulations to handle the coronavirus situations,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of Khulna Ziaur Rahman.

“We still don’t have any plans to implement a Red Zone in the district,” he added.

Medical Officer (Disease Control) of Khulna Civil Surgeon Office, Dr. Sadia Monowara Usha said, “The pattern of the daily Covid-19 cases in Khulna is quite concerning in November. It is important for everyone to remember to wash your hands properly at first if you are outside of the house and maintain the social distance along with the other rules and regulations. We’re looking forward to implementing the experiences that we have gathered from the first wave of coronavirus.”

While talking about the conditions of Khulna Medical College (KMC), the Vice-Principal Dr Mehedi Newaz said, “We have taken various preparations that are better than earlier. The number of ICU beds have been raised to 20 and another 10 beds will be added soon. There are currently four ventilators and another five will be added. Thirty high flow nasal cannula and 24 oxygen concentrators were added recently.”

The corona unit has been shifted to Khulna Medical College premises from Khulna Diabetics Hospital during the first wave of COVID-19 and the total number of seats available are 34 and an oxygen plant is under construction with the help of UNDP which will be operating from January, 2021, he added.

