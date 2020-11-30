BSS-34 Extremist communal group out to spread hatred by misinterpreting Islam: Quader

ZCZC

Extremist communal group out to spread hatred by misinterpreting Islam: Quader

DHAKA, Nov 30, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said an extremist communal group is trying to spread hatred among the pious people of the country by misinterpreting Islam.

“Unexpected and motivated speeches of an extremist communal group centering the construction of sculptures of great architect of independent Bangladesh, greatest Bangalee of all times Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the ‘Mujib Year’ are a challenge to the spirit of the Liberation War and eternal culture and tradition of the country,” he said.

Quader added: “They (communal group members) are trying to spread hatred among the pious people by misinterpreting the Islam.”

The minister was virtually addressing the inaugural function of the 22nd Nabin Shilpi Charukola Prodarshoni organized by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the afternoon.

The government will resist any ill attempt of destroying religious harmony by raising religious issues, he said, adding “You should not treat the government’s simplicity as weakness. No speech will be tolerated against the Liberation War, spirit of the Liberation War, constitution and the state.”

Noting that the practice of art supplies food for the mind, the AL general secretary said the artists of the country fought in 1971 with paintbrushes and portrayed the atrocities of the Pakistani invaders on the canvas.

The artists fought for ensuring the practice and development of native culture and the flow of free mind, and breaking the circle of practicing controlled culture, Quader said, adding, “What are we seeing now? A radical communal force is out to oppose the construction of sculpture, which is the strongest means of arts.”

Mentioning that idols and sculptures are not same things, he said, idols are made for worship while sculptures are made for beautification.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a poet of politics, who is immortal for his speech and eloquence, the minister said, adding “Bangabandhu was the artist of changing the lifestyle of the common people of the Bengal.”

Bangabandhu was the bearer and carrier of Bengali culture, who established a united bridge of culture, Quader said.

Presided over by Director General of the Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, the function was addressed by, among others, by State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Additional Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Ministry Md Abdul Mannan Ilias, artist Sahid Kabir and Director of Shilpakala Academy Syeda Mahbuba Karim.

Later, a cultural function was held at the venue.

