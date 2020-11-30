Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins

DHAKA, Nov 30, 2020 (BSS) – A 100-day quiz competition titled, ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz’ will begin tomorrow, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee is going to arrange the quiz competition, which will begin on December 1 (12:01 am), its Chief Coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury told a virtual press conference this afternoon.

People from all works of life can participate in the competition by getting registered using the websites – www.mujib100.gov.bd and www.quiz.priyo.com – and downloading an app from the link – www.dl.priyo.com.

Making a power-point presentation, CEO at Priyo.com Zakaria Swapan said around three lakh people have already got registered to participate in the quiz competition.

He said: “We expect that about 10 lakh will participate in the competition and about two crore people will read these quizzes.”

A total of 10,000 people will be awarded during the 100-day quiz competition. The winners will get mobile data from Teletalk for 100 days. Each winner will get one GB data per day. Beside, 500 smart phones will be distributed among the winners during the period. The winners will be selected through tottery.

In addition to this, Dr Naser Chowdhury said, 100 laptops will be distributed among the winners through lottery, arranging a mega event in the capital.

Speaking at the press conference, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni hoped that students from all levels would take part in the quiz completion as they can learn about the life and works of Bangabandhu from it.

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar said: “We could be able to disseminate the messages of the life and ideology of Bangabandhu among people through the quiz completion.”

“Presenting Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before the new generation is a big challenge for us and the young generation would be able to learn about Bangabandhu through this competition,” State Minister for Information Murad Hasan said.

Chaired by Committee President National Professor Rafiqul Islam, the virtual press conference was addressed, among others, by State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah.

Dr Naser Chowdhury moderated the event.