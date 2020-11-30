BSS-33 Illegal assets: Report against Papia and husband in January 28

ZCZC

Illegal assets: Report against Papia and husband in January 28

DHAKA, Nov 30, 2020 (BSS)- A Dhaka court here has set January 28 to submit the investigation report against Narsingdi District Juba Mahila League’s expelled general secretary Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman, on charges of illegal acquisition of assets.

The case was scheduled to be filed today. As the investigating officer did not submit the report, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayes set a new date.

On August 4 last, deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Shaheen Ara Momtaz filed a case against Papia and her husband with its Dhaka integrated district office-1 for allegedly accumulating illegal wealth worth more than Tk6.24 crore.

Earlier on February 22, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Papia and her husband, along with two of their accomplices- Sabbir Khandaker, 29 and Sheikh Tayyiba, 22 from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit banknotes, foreign currencies and cash.

RAB later raided their two luxurious flats in capital’s Indira Road area and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor, Taka 58.41 lakh in cash, among other things.

On the very day of her arrest, Papia was expelled from the Jubo Mohila party for life. The expulsion order was issued in a press release signed by central president of Bangladesh Juba Mahila League Nazma Akhter and general secretary Professor Opu Ukil.

