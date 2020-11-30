Barishal rues to let loose Chattogram in death overs

DHAKA, Nov 30, 2020 (BSS)—Fortune Barishal fast bowler Taskin Ahmed lamented for their poor bowling in the death overs, which he thought, paved the way for Gazi Group Chattogram win the match against them.

Barishal conceded 53 runs in the last five overs, which proved to be decisive in the match. Tamim Iqbal led Barishal eventually tasted a 10-run defeat for their second loss in the three games.

“We bowled well in the first powerplay and middle order and checked the aggression of the Chattogram batsmen,” Taskin said here today.

“But we allowed them to make runs freely at the death. It eventually cost us 10-15 runs more, which proved to be decisive at the end.”

Barishal batsmen also couldn’t help their cause by batting slowly. Skipper Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan were not as aggressive as they should be initially, which eventually created a pressure on the middle order batsmen.

Barishal batsmen then went for wild slog in a bid to match with the asking run rate and lost their wickets at regular interval.

Taskin however didn’t think that they batted slowly, rather he said in T20 cricket, batsmen always feel pressure to take run in every delivery.

“Actually in T20 cricket, batsmen always feel pressure to take run in every delivery. But we couldn’t bat smartly,” he remarked.

“At the midst of the innings, the asking run rate was above 8 runs per over, so we had to go for quick runs.”

With this victory, Chattogram registered three straight wins and went atop of the point table.

Chattogram pacer Shoriful Islam thinks their bowlers did their job perfectly to earn the 10-run victory for the side.

“151 runs are enough in Mirpur wicket because our bowling department is strong enough to defend it. Our plan was to deliver dot balls as much as we could. We in fact bowled well from the beginning and executed our plan nicely,” Shoriful said.

Shoriful said they were never in doubt about their victory in the match even though at one phase Fortune Barishal was in advantageous position.

“At one phase we thought they were in good position. But again Mustafizur Rahman had three overs, so we are confident that they couldn’t do well against Mustafizur. That’s why we were confident about our victory.”