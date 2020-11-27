BSS–28 Govt works to ensure modern healthcare for people: Murad

ZCZC

Govt works to ensure modern healthcare for people: Murad

DHAKA, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) –State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan today said the government is working to ensure modern healthcare for the people as only a healthy nation can build a prosperous country.

“The present government is constantly working to build a healthy nation for a prosperous country by ensuring better healthcare for the people,” he said while inaugurating the CT scan facility at Jamalpur 250-bed hospital this morning, said a press release.

Mirza Azam, MP, Engineer Mozaffar Hossain, Deputy Commissioner Enamul Haque, District Council Chairman Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury and others were present on the occasion.

