BSS-27 One held with Yaba in Jamalpur

One held with Yaba in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS)- Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler with contraband yaba tablets from Raghunathpur Dighali area under Jamalpur Sadar upazila on Thursday night.

The arrested was identified as Md Rezaul Haque, 28, son of Md Aynal Haque of Bhabanishaunia village in the upazila.

On a tip-off, a team of the RAB-14 conducted a raid in the area and nabbed Rezaul with 58 pieces of yaba tablets around 8 pm.

A case was filed with Jamalpur Sadar Police Station in this regard.

