18,687 patients recover from coronavirus in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) – The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 18,687 in the district with the healing of 117 more people in the last 24 hours.

“A total of 18,687 people have, so far, been recovered from Covid-19 while the percentage of recovery rate stands at 75.98 in the district,” Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real- time PCR tests were found negative, he said.

“One more Covid-19 patient died in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the pandemic now reached at 317,” he added.

The total number of infections has surged to 24,604 as 206 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Of the total infected people, 18,711 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,877 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.

A total of 1,780 samples were tested at eight authorized laboratories in the district during the time.

Among the newly detected patients, 174 are from Chattogram city and 32 others from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Besides, 1,314 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city, the health official mentioned.