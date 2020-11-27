BSP-11 Federation Cup Handball (women’s) begins tomorrow

ZCZC

BSP-11

HANDBALL-FED-CUP

Federation Cup Handball (women’s) begins tomorrow

DHAKA, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS)- The first Federation Cup Handball competition (women’s) will begin from tomorrow (Saturday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

The Daily Sun Editor Enamul Haque Chowdhury will inaugurate the meet as the chief guest while Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) vice-president Golam Habib will preside over the opening ceremony.

The BHF is going to arrange the competition on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Naogaon District Sports Association will take on Jamalpur Sports Academy in the inaugural match of the first day’s competition which is also to be participated by Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Police, Jamalpur Sports Academy, Tetulia Upazila Sports Association, Naogaon District Sports Academy, Jashore District Sports Association, Faridpur District Sports Association and Handball Training Center Dhaka team.

BSS/SG/SSS/1624 hrs