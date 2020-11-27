BSS-14 Two held with Phensidyl in Gaibandha

ZCZC

Two held with Phensidyl in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) – Gobindaganj Thana Police in a drive arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 50 bottles of Indian phensidyl from a night coach on Thursday night.

The arrested were identified as Ashadul Islam, 27, son of Abdur Rahim of Vaduria village under Nobabganj upazila and Saddam Hossain, 24, son of Lal Miah of Damodarpur village under Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur district.

On a tip-off, a team of the police conducted a raid in Katamor area under Gobindaganj upazila and halted a Dhaka-bound passengers bus coming from Dinajpur around 1.30 am, police sources said.

After searching the bags and luggages of the passengers, the team recovered the phensidyl bottles which were kept in a bag, the sources added.

In this connection, a case was filed with Gobindaganj Thana under the Narcotics Control Act.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Thana AKM Mehedi Hasan confirmed.

