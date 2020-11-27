BSS-13 23,907 test positive for Covid-19, 22,490 recover in Khulna

ZCZC

23,907 test positive for Covid-19, 22,490 recover in Khulna

KHULNA, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 44 new positive cases in all the 10 districts of the division, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now hit 23,907 till this noon.

A total of 22,490 have been cured from the lethal virus infection while the recovery rate stands at 94.07 percent,” Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS.

The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 23,907 with 19 new positive cases reported after testing 104 samples at the Khulna Medical College laboratory and two others COVID-19 laboratories in Khulna division during the last 24 hours.

Of the total new positive cases, 17 were detected in Jashore followed by 15 in Khulna, four in Jhenidah, three each Bagerhat and Kushtia and one each in Chuadanga and Magura districts.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the patients are 6,849 in Khulna, 4,385 in Jashore, 3,566 in Kushtia, 2,179 in Jhenaidah, 1,583 in Chuadanga, 1,482 in Narail, 1,128 in Satkhira, 1,023 in Bagerhat, 1,002 in Magura and 710 in Meherpur, she added.

“Among the total 23,907 coronavirus patients, 2,659 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 22,490 have been recovered and 421 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes,” Dr. Ferdousi continued.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said the number of total fatalities now stands at 421 in the division while two more deaths were reported in Kushtia on Thursday.

The district-wise break-up of the fatalities are 107 in Khulna, 84 in Kushtia, 50 in Jashore, 38 in Jhenaidah, 37 in Chuadanga, 31 in Satkhira, 26 in Bagerhat, 20 in Narail,15 in Meherpur and 13 in Magura.

“The average casualty rate among all 23,907 COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 1.76 percent in the division,” she mentioned.

On the other hand, a total of 36 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while others 21 were released in all the 10 districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

A total of 64,202 people had, so far, been kept under home quarantine and isolation at hospital.

Of them, 62,621 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period and 2,659 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine in the division.

