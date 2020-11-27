BSS-12 Khalid for combating fundamentalists’ tyranny with culture

ZCZC

Khalid for combating fundamentalists’ tyranny with culture

RAJSHAHI, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS)- State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said the fundamentalists’ tyranny has to be combated through cultural activities as the Bangalee cultures are abound with folk culture.

He underscored the need for continuing the trend of cultural spirit through regular practice besides continuing the movement against all sorts of fundamentalism including militancy.

State Minister Khalid said while addressing the preparatory meeting of the forthcoming 16th Bangla Folk Drama Festival at Puthiya Upazila Parishad conference room on Thursday as the chief guest.

Professor Monsur Rahman, MP, Advocate Adiba Anjum Mita, MP, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman, Upazila Chairman Golam Hira and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nurul Hai Muhammad Anas also spoke while Chief Coordinator of the festival Kazi Sayeed Hossain presided over the meeting.

Khalid said cultural activists in Bangladesh have been waging movement for long for thwarting the fundamentalists.

He mentioned that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is pledged bound to take the country forward through eliminating militancy, extremism and terrorism.

So, all the peace-loving people including the cultural personalities should supplement the government endeavors through playing their respective sensible and responsible role as a whole, the state minister added.

Prior to the meeting, he visited and went round various archeological, historical and ancient sites in the area.

