BSS-10 COVID-19 cases reach 22,421 in Rajshahi division, 20,650 cured

COVID-19 cases reach 22,421 in Rajshahi division, 20,650 cured

RAJSHAHI, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 49 more positive cases in the division in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now reached 22,421, said an official report today.

Of the infected patients, 20,650 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 79 new recoveries found in the last 24 hours as the number of death from the disease stands at 339 including 207 in Bogura and 51 in Rajshahi with one more fatality reported.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 17 were detected in Bogura followed by 10 in Pabna, seven each in Rajshahi including four in its city and in Sirajgonj, six in Joypurhat and two in Naogaon districts, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 5,479 in Rajshahi including 4,062 in its city, 806 in Chapainawabganj, 1,400 in Naogaon, 1,123 in Natore, 1,199 in Joypurhat, 8,723 in Bogura, 2,362 in Sirajganj and 1,329 in Pabna.

A number of 2,608 identified patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning as 5,722 other suspected patients remained in isolation units and 5,101 have, by now, been released.

Following detection of the new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown as per the health safety guidelines.

Dr Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

On the other hand, a total of 82 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 38 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

A total of 62,388 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 60,757 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

BSS/AH/MR/MMA/1400HRS