BSS-07 RMP seeks community support to make crime-free society

RMP seeks community support to make crime-free society

RAJSHAHI, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) – The Rajshahi Metropolitan Police(RMP) officials have sought support from community people to make the society free from all sorts of social crime including drug-addiction, terrorism and militancy.

They said integrated efforts by the police and the public in general, including the young generation, could help root out the abuse of drugs along with its illicit trafficking and trading.

They came up with the observation while addressing a bit policing meeting organised by the metropolitan police at Rajshahi College on Thursday.

Police commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique addressed the meeting as the focal person. Additional Commissioner Salma Begum, Deputy Commissioner Sazid Hossain, Rajshahi College Principal Prof Habibur Rahman and Awami League leaders Shaheen Akter and Dablu Sarker also spoke.

Elaborating his zero-tolerance against the abuse of drugs and its trafficking and trading, Abu Kalam Siddique sought all-out cooperation of the communities to make the war against drugs a total success.

He said the metropolitan police had intensified the activities of bit policing to prevent crimes.

Siddique stressed the need for boosting the relationship between the police and common people and for exploring the opportunities of bit policing for lasting peace everywhere in the society.

