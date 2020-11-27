BSS-06 Based, Shohidullah elected Narsingdi Bar president, GS

ZCZC
Based, Shohidullah elected Narsingdi Bar president, GS
NARSINGDI, Nov 27, 2020(BSS)- Advocate Abdul Based Bhuiyan and Advocate Mohammad
Shohidullah Miah have been elected president and general secretary respectively of the
executive committee of Narsingdi Bar Association.
The annual election of the association was held peacefully and with much enthusiasm at
the Bar Association hall room on Thursday.
The other office bearers are Vice president Advocate Alamgir Hossain, Assistant General
Secretary Advocate Razia Suiltana Jopi and Treasurer Advocate Mohammad Shihab Uddin.
Besides, Advocate AKM Monirul Islam, Advocate Faysal Ahmed, Advocate Mamunor Rashid and
Advocate Abdullah Al Masud were elected executive members of the association.
Former Public prosecutor Advocate M A Hannan as Chief Election Commissioner conducted
the election.
