BSS-04 PM mourns death of noted actor Aly Zaker

PM mourns death of noted actor Aly Zaker

DHAKA, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed

deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey award-winning cultural

personality and noted actor Aly Zaker.

In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled with profound respect

Aly Zaker’s contribution to the Great Liberation War and the country’s art

and culture arena.

“His (Zaker) contribution to the Great Liberation War and the country’s art

and culture arena will be remembered for long,” the premier said.

The head of the government prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul

and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

A shabdasainik of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, thespian Aly Zaker

breathed his last early today while undergoing treatment at the United

Hospital here at the age of 76.

