BSS-04 PM mourns death of noted actor Aly Zaker

PM mourns death of noted actor Aly Zaker
DHAKA, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed
deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey award-winning cultural
personality and noted actor Aly Zaker.
In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled with profound respect
Aly Zaker’s contribution to the Great Liberation War and the country’s art
and culture arena.
“His (Zaker) contribution to the Great Liberation War and the country’s art
and culture arena will be remembered for long,” the premier said.
The head of the government prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul
and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
A shabdasainik of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, thespian Aly Zaker
breathed his last early today while undergoing treatment at the United
Hospital here at the age of 76.
