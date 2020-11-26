BSS-49 Emergency meets on COVID-19 vaccination held at PMO

ZCZC

Emergency meets on COVID-19 vaccination held at PMO

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – An emergency meeting on the preparation

and implementation plan of the national COVID-19 vaccination programme

was held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here this afternoon.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) gave a power point

presentation at the meeting on the uses of Corona vaccines planning.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque attended the

meeting as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, the government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)

with the Indian company-the Serum Institute of India (SII), which

manufactures vaccines and immuno-biologicals, and Beximco

Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Indian High Commissioner to

Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami were, among others, present at the

signing ceremony held at the Health Services Division.

As per the MoU, the Serum Institute of India (SII) will initially

provide 3 crore doses of Oxford-AtraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to

Bangladesh once it is finally approved for human application.

Talking to reporters, the minister said in the first phase, Serum

will supply 3 crore doses of vaccine to Bangladesh. “The vaccine will

be safe for human body. It has been proved effective,” he added.

He said a total of 1.5 crore people can be vaccinated with each

getting two doses.

The second wave of coronavirus has already hit many countries

across the world. Along with the infections, deaths from the virus

started to rise around the world recording 10,526 fatalities in the

last 24 hours till 10am on Thursday.

In total, the death toll from the virus has reached 1,230,786,

according to data collated by tracking website Worldometer.

Besides, confirmed coronavirus cases have reached 48,422,013,

including 574,241, during the period.

Of the currently infected 12,519,742 patients, 12,430,370 are in

mild condition while 89,372 are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 34,671,485 people have made recovery from the disease in

different countries.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed to 416,006 coronavirus cases and

6,021 deaths.

The meeting was also attended, among others, by Chief Coordinator of

SDG to the Prime Minister’s Office Zuena Aziz, Secretary of the Prime

Minister’s Office M Tofazzal Hossen Mia, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Managing Director Namul Hasan Papon, Secretaries and Director General

of the concerned ministries and division, representatives of the law

enforcing agencies, public health specialists and concerned PMO

officials.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Ahmad Kaikaus

presided over the meeting.

Considering the phase-wise availability of the vaccine, the meeting

also has decided that health workers, frontline workers, less disease

resistant people, age old people, long term disease infected old

people, education workers and mass transport workers will get

preference in vaccination programme.

Before launching the vaccination programme, a list of the most

privileged people will be formulated and national, district and upzila

level monitoring committee also will be formed.

“All the people throughout the country will get the Corona

vaccination in phases,” said the health minister quoting the Prime

Minster as saying.

Bangladesh, is one of the seventeen most privileged countries in the

world, is getting the Corona vaccine, said Nazmul Hasan Papan in his

address.

