BSS-48 National Governance Assessment Framework launched

National Governance Assessment Framework launched

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – The Governance Innovation Unit of the

Prime Minister’s Office and the United Nations Development Programme

(UNDP) in Bangladesh, today virtually launched the implementation of

the National Governance Assessment Framework (NGAF) to support the

government in achieving its development priorities.

NGAF will help to track the government’s progress in the trajectory

of Vision 2021, Vision 2041, Five Year Plan and National Integrity

Strategy, a UNDP press release said.

It will also support the SDG monitoring and reporting

responsibilities. The framework, supported by UNDP and relevant

institutions, has five thematic areas, eighteen sub-themes, and

sixty-four context-relevant indicators for Bangladesh.

Attending as the chief guest at the launching event, Dr. Gowher

Rizvi, Adviser to the Prime Minister, said, “The NGAF could be

considered as a country’s advancement tool that envisions providing

signposts to the high-level policymakers regularly to take

evidence-based policy reform agenda forward for achieving the

country’s development priorities”.

He also underlined that the NGAF should reflect national

aspirations and must aim to improve the quality of life for citizens.

Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh as a

special guest of the launching event said, “NGAF is a nationally owned

participatory framework built on an “all-of-society” approach which is

integrated within a larger, cohesive process of monitoring development

progress in Bangladesh”.

He stressed UNDP’s commitment to stay the course and support this

process over the long term as the framework will assist to priorities

and gather citizen’s aspirations as well as help the policymakers to

design policy agendas.

The launching event was also attended by, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus,

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mohammad Tajul Islam,

Director General of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), along with

the Divisional Commissioners and representatives of General Economic

Division, BBS, BRAC Institute of Governance and Development,

University of Dhaka, and other officials of GIU and UNDP.

Md. Ashraf Uddin, Director General, of the GIU moderated the session.

The NGAF is a country-contextualized governance assessment

framework that is to create an inclusive and peaceful society with

access to justice for all and effective, accountable and inclusive

institutions at all levels.

