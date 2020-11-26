BSS-48 National Governance Assessment Framework launched

ZCZC
National Governance Assessment Framework launched
DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – The Governance Innovation Unit of the
Prime Minister’s Office and the United Nations Development Programme
(UNDP) in Bangladesh, today virtually launched the implementation of
the National Governance Assessment Framework (NGAF) to support the
government in achieving its development priorities.
NGAF will help to track the government’s progress in the trajectory
of Vision 2021, Vision 2041, Five Year Plan and National Integrity
Strategy, a UNDP press release said.
It will also support the SDG monitoring and reporting
responsibilities. The framework, supported by UNDP and relevant
institutions, has five thematic areas, eighteen sub-themes, and
sixty-four context-relevant indicators for Bangladesh.
Attending as the chief guest at the launching event, Dr. Gowher
Rizvi, Adviser to the Prime Minister, said, “The NGAF could be
considered as a country’s advancement tool that envisions providing
signposts to the high-level policymakers regularly to take
evidence-based policy reform agenda forward for achieving the
country’s development priorities”.
He also underlined that the NGAF should reflect national
aspirations and must aim to improve the quality of life for citizens.
Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh as a
special guest of the launching event said, “NGAF is a nationally owned
participatory framework built on an “all-of-society” approach which is
integrated within a larger, cohesive process of monitoring development
progress in Bangladesh”.
He stressed UNDP’s commitment to stay the course and support this
process over the long term as the framework will assist to priorities
and gather citizen’s aspirations as well as help the policymakers to
design policy agendas.
The launching event was also attended by, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus,
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mohammad Tajul Islam,
Director General of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), along with
the Divisional Commissioners and representatives of General Economic
Division, BBS, BRAC Institute of Governance and Development,
University of Dhaka, and other officials of GIU and UNDP.
Md. Ashraf Uddin, Director General, of the GIU moderated the session.
The NGAF is a country-contextualized governance assessment
framework that is to create an inclusive and peaceful society with
access to justice for all and effective, accountable and inclusive
institutions at all levels.
