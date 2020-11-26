BSP-35 Bangabandhu T20 Cup

ZCZC

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Rampant Chattogram crushes Dhaka to make winning start

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Gazi Group Chattogram made a winning

start to the Bangabandhu T20 Cup by securing a dominating nine-wicket

win over Beximco Dhaka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on

Thursday.

Dhaka, who lost their first match to Minister Group Rajshahi by two

runs, was dismissed for 88 runs in 16.2 overs after Gazi Group

Chattogram bowlers came up with superb bowling.

Their batsmen however complemented the bowlers’ effort by knocking

off the target in just 10.5 overs.

Soumya Sarkar struck a 29 ball-44 not out with four fours and two

sixes to lead the charge. He and his fellow opener Liton Das added 79

off 58 balls for the opening stand to make the win a cake-walk.

As it looked, they would overhaul the target with all wickets at

hands, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed gave Dhaka a consolation by

dismissing Liton who scored 34 off 33 with three fours and one six.

Mominul Haque came to the crease with Dhaka needing just 10 runs to

victory. He made 8 runs, with two fours, last of which completed the

inevitable.

Earlier, Beximco Dhaka came up with clueless batting after being

sent to bat first.

Apart from opener Naim Sheikh, no one could stand tall after Dhaka.

Naim Sheikh top-scored the side with 40 off 23, hitting three fours

and as many sixes. Akbar Ali scored 15 while Muktar Ali made 12. Apart

from the trio, no one could reach the double digit figure.

While the batsmen showed a listless batting, credit should go for

Gazi Group Chattogram bowlers also. Playing their first game in the

tournament, the Chattogram bowlers came up with disciplined bowling

show to make inroads at regular interval.

Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and

Taijul Islam bagged two wickets apiece while Nahidul Islam and Soumya

Sarkar claimed one each.

Brief Score:

Beximco Dhaka 88 all out in 16.2 overs (Naim Sheikh 40, Akbar Ali

15, Muktar Ali 12; Mosaddek Hossain 2-9, Shoriful Islam 2-10,

Mustafizur 2-13, Taijul Islam 2-32)

Gazi Group Chattogram 90-1 in 10.5 overs (Soumya Sarkar 44 not out,

Liton Das 34, Mominul Haque 8 not out; Nasum Ahmed 1-5)

Result: Gazi Group Chattogram wins by 9 wickets.

