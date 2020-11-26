BSP-35 Bangabandhu T20 Cup

ZCZC
BSP-35
CRICKET-BD-GGC-MATCH
Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Rampant Chattogram crushes Dhaka to make winning start
DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Gazi Group Chattogram made a winning
start to the Bangabandhu T20 Cup by securing a dominating nine-wicket
win over Beximco Dhaka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on
Thursday.
Dhaka, who lost their first match to Minister Group Rajshahi by two
runs, was dismissed for 88 runs in 16.2 overs after Gazi Group
Chattogram bowlers came up with superb bowling.
Their batsmen however complemented the bowlers’ effort by knocking
off the target in just 10.5 overs.
Soumya Sarkar struck a 29 ball-44 not out with four fours and two
sixes to lead the charge. He and his fellow opener Liton Das added 79
off 58 balls for the opening stand to make the win a cake-walk.
As it looked, they would overhaul the target with all wickets at
hands, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed gave Dhaka a consolation by
dismissing Liton who scored 34 off 33 with three fours and one six.
Mominul Haque came to the crease with Dhaka needing just 10 runs to
victory. He made 8 runs, with two fours, last of which completed the
inevitable.
Earlier, Beximco Dhaka came up with clueless batting after being
sent to bat first.
Apart from opener Naim Sheikh, no one could stand tall after Dhaka.
Naim Sheikh top-scored the side with 40 off 23, hitting three fours
and as many sixes. Akbar Ali scored 15 while Muktar Ali made 12. Apart
from the trio, no one could reach the double digit figure.
While the batsmen showed a listless batting, credit should go for
Gazi Group Chattogram bowlers also. Playing their first game in the
tournament, the Chattogram bowlers came up with disciplined bowling
show to make inroads at regular interval.
Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and
Taijul Islam bagged two wickets apiece while Nahidul Islam and Soumya
Sarkar claimed one each.
Brief Score:
Beximco Dhaka 88 all out in 16.2 overs (Naim Sheikh 40, Akbar Ali
15, Muktar Ali 12; Mosaddek Hossain 2-9, Shoriful Islam 2-10,
Mustafizur 2-13, Taijul Islam 2-32)
Gazi Group Chattogram 90-1 in 10.5 overs (Soumya Sarkar 44 not out,
Liton Das 34, Mominul Haque 8 not out; Nasum Ahmed 1-5)
Result: Gazi Group Chattogram wins by 9 wickets.
BSS/SMP/MRU/2124hrs