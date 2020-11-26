BSS-31 PRAN potato crackers sign MoU with JAGGO Foundation

ZCZC

PRAN potato crackers sign MoU with JAGGO Foundation

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – PRAN Potato Crackers will provide pencils, erasers and sharpeners to the JAAGO Foundation for helping the children studying in its school.

In this connection, this popular potato crackers brand signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JAAGO Foundation at the head office of JAAGO Foundation in the capital’s Banani area on November 23, said a press release today.

Razibul Islam Lanin, Senior Brand Manager of PRAN Potato Crackers and Jihad Zaman, Assistant Director of JAAGO Foundation signed the deal on behalf of their respective organizations.

Lanin said, “PRAN Potato Crackers has been working to ensure the rights of children. We do believe, if the children get proper education, they will be able to build their bright future. JAAGO Foundation is also working to ensure children’s right,” he said.

He said they would provide pencils, erasers and sharpeners to the JAAGO Foundation for the next academic year as part of facilitating the children’s education. “We thank JAAGO Foundation for providing us the scope for working with them”.

Niaz Mahmud Neon, Deputy Brand Manager of PRAN Potato Crackers and Tanvir Mujaddid, Communication Manager of JAAGO Foundation, among others, were also present at the programme.

