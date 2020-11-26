BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has
staged demonstration at Dhaka University (DU) protesting the
opposition to installing sculpture of Father of the nation Bangabandhu
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by top leaders of Islami Andolon Bangladesh.
They protested and condemned the threats of vandalising statues of
Bangabandhu and incidents of rape across the country.
They brought out a procession from Polashi intersection and marched
some key points of the campus, led by its central president Al Nahiyan
Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya.
The procession was later ended with a short rally at the foot of
Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University (DU) campus at 2:30 pm on
Thursday.
While addressing the rally, BCL president Joy said opponents of
Bangabandhu’s sculpture will be swept away in Buriganga. Tougher
movement will be taken if anyone from any background repeats showing
such audacity in the name of Islam, he added.
BCL central General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee said, “Those who
want to spread the seeds of communalism in this country will be
considered as traitors. They should not forget that Jamat-Shibir
traitors have been hanged in this country and they are also on the
run. We will build a strong movement against Mamunul Haque on behalf
of BCL”.
He said there are a lot of sculptures in different Muslim countries
and sculpture and idol is not the same thing. Before making such
remarks one should know the difference between the sculpture and idol,
he added.
President of BCL DU unit Sonjit Chanda Das, BCL DU unit General
Secretary Hussein Saddam, President of BCL Dhaka Metropolitan South
unit Mehedi Hasan, General Secretary Jubayer Ahmed, President of Dhaka
Metropolitan North Ibrahim Hossain and General Secretary Saidur Rahman
Hridoy, among others, addressed the rally.
Recently, the government decided to erect a sculpture of Father of
the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Dholaipar Mor in
the southern part of Dhaka city.
Later, this month a number of Islamic organisations, including
Islami Andolon Bangladesh, termed the sculpture an “idol” and
threatened to stop its construction.