BSP-34 Listless Dhaka dismissed for 88 against Chattogram

ZCZC

BSP-34

CRICKET-BD-GGC-1ST-INNINGS

Listless Dhaka dismissed for 88 against Chattogram

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Beximco Dhaka came up with clueless

batting to be dismissed for 88 runs in 16.2 overs against Gazi Group

Chattogram in their second match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Apart from opener Naim Sheikh, no one could stand tall after Dhaka,

who lost the first match against Minister Group Rajshahi by two runs,

was sent to bat first.

Naim Sheikh top-scored the side with 40 off 23, hitting three fours

and as many sixes. Akbar Ali scored 15 while Muktar Ali made 12. Apart

from the trio, no one could reach the double digit figure.

While the batsmen showed a listless batting, credit should go for

Gazi Group Chattogram bowlers also. Playing their first game in the

tournament, the Chattogram bowlers came up with disciplined bowling

show to make inroads at regular interval.

Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and

Taijul Islam bagged two wickets apiece while Nahidul Islam and Soumya

Sarkar claimed one each.

Brief Score:

Beximco Dhaka 88 all out in 16.2 overs (Naim Sheikh 40, Akbar Ali

15, Muktar Ali 12; Mosaddek Hossain 2-9, Shoriful Islam 2-10,

Mustafizur 2-13, Taijul Islam 2-32)

BSS/SMP/MRU/2035hrs