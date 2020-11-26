BSS-44 BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture

ZCZC

BCL holds demonstration against opposition to Bangabandhu’s sculpture

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has

staged demonstration at Dhaka University (DU) protesting the

opposition to installing sculpture of Father of the nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by top leaders of Islami Andolon Bangladesh.

They protested and condemned the threats of vandalising statues of

Bangabandhu and incidents of rape across the country.

They brought out a procession from Polashi intersection and marched

some key points of the campus, led by its central president Al Nahiyan

Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya.

The procession was later ended with a short rally at the foot of

Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University (DU) campus at 2:30 pm on

Thursday.

While addressing the rally, BCL president Joy said opponents of

Bangabandhu’s sculpture will be swept away in Buriganga. Tougher

movement will be taken if anyone from any background repeats showing

such audacity in the name of Islam, he added.

BCL central General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee said, “Those who

want to spread the seeds of communalism in this country will be

considered as traitors. They should not forget that Jamat-Shibir

traitors have been hanged in this country and they are also on the

run. We will build a strong movement against Mamunul Haque on behalf

of BCL”.

He said there are a lot of sculptures in different Muslim countries

and sculpture and idol is not the same thing. Before making such

remarks one should know the difference between the sculpture and idol,

he added.

President of BCL DU unit Sonjit Chanda Das, BCL DU unit General

Secretary Hussein Saddam, President of BCL Dhaka Metropolitan South

unit Mehedi Hasan, General Secretary Jubayer Ahmed, President of Dhaka

Metropolitan North Ibrahim Hossain and General Secretary Saidur Rahman

Hridoy, among others, addressed the rally.

Recently, the government decided to erect a sculpture of Father of

the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Dholaipar Mor in

the southern part of Dhaka city.

Later, this month a number of Islamic organisations, including

Islami Andolon Bangladesh, termed the sculpture an “idol” and

threatened to stop its construction.

