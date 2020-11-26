BSS-35 Canals to be handed over to city corporations: Tajul

ZCZC

Canals to be handed over to city corporations: Tajul

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam today said a decision in principal has been taken to hand over the canals to the city corporations for proper management.

“A 14-member technical committee has been formed to hand over the canals to the Dhaka north and south city corporation authorities in a proper way,” he told journalists after holding a meeting at the conference of the Local Government Division here.

Earlier, the city corporation was responsible for canal management and it is mentioned in the law, the minister said, adding, but later it was handed over to Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) following a president order.

“We have taken a decision in principal this morning to hand over the canals to the city corporations from the Dhaka WASA as mayors of the two city corporations have expressed their eagerness to take responsibility of canal management,” Tajul said.

Noting that the technical committee has been asked to submit a report on handing over the canals by next 30 days, the minister said the final decision will be taken based on the committee report.

After getting the responsibility of canal management, instead of the Dhaka WASA, the two city corporations’ authorities will carry out all activities related to drainage system, cleanliness and renovation, he added.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka WASA Managing Director Engineer Taqsem A Khan, among others, were present on the occasion.

Welcoming the government’s decision of handing over the canals to the city corporations, the two mayors of Dhaka city vowed to work together to curb water-logging in the city and work for betterment of the city dwellers.

