BSP-33 Final round of JFA U-14 Women’s Football begins tomorrow

ZCZC

BSP-33

FOOTBALL-JFA-U-14-FINAL-ROUND

Final round of JFA U-14 Women’s Football begins tomorrow

DHAKA, Nov. 26, 2020 (BSS)- The final round of JFA U-14 Women’s National Football Championship begins tomorrow (Friday) at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi with two matches scheduled on the opening day.

On the day’s opening matches, Rangpur district will take on Gaibandha district at 1.45 pm while Khagrachari district meets Kishoreganj district in the second match of the fixture that kicks off at 3.30 pm.

A total of eight district teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the final round meet.

Rangpur, Khagrachari, Kishoreganj and Gaibandha districts have consisted in group A while Rajshahi, Satkhira, Narayanganj and Magura districts have placed in Group B.

After the group phase matches, the semifinals will be held on December 3 while the final of the championship is slated on December 5.

In this regard, a press conference was held today at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to provide all the details of the meet.

BFF executive member, women’s wing chairman and FIFA and AFC councilor member Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF memeber Jakir Hossain Chowdhury, BFF member Nurul Islam Nuru, BFF member Elias Hossain, and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, were among others, present in the press conference.

BSS/SG/AU/18:55 hrs