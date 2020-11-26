461 upazilas on grid brought under 100pc power coverage

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) has brought all the 461 upazilas on grid under 100 percent electrification.

“All 461 upazilas on grid were brought under 100 percent coverage while 1059 villages off grind will come under the same programme by the ‘Mujib Barsha,” an official familiar with the process told BSS here today.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had already inaugurated 100 percent electricity coverage of 288 upazilas. The remaining 173 upazilas were waiting to formal opening by the Prime Minister.

Besides, relentless efforts are underway to bring 1059 villages off grid located in remote areas by the Mujib Barsha, the official said.

He said the BREB has been working to bring Char Kukri Mukri, Tajumuddin, Rangabali, Char Kajal, Char Biswas, Mujib Nagar and other remote villages, adding, “The remote 1059 villages off grid located under 68 upazilas.”

Talking to BSS, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, said the government has a target to bring 100 percent population of the country under electricity coverage by December this year.

“We will be able to switch on lights in all households by “Mujib Barsha” (Mujib Year), marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” he said.

Nasrul Hamid said since return to power, the present government constructed 111 new power plants having generation capacity of 18,606 MW in the last 11 years after taking time-befitting, realistic and sustainable steps.

He said currently the country’s power generation capacity reaches 23,548 MW while about 98 percent people of the country were brought under power coverage. “And this has been possible due to bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he added.

The state minister, however, mentioned that the BREB and other distribution companies have been working relentlessly to achieve the goal of making electricity accessible to all.

The power division data showed that the transmission line capacity has increased to 12,379 circuit line kilometres while the distribution line has enhanced to 588,000 kilometers.

It said the number of total electricity consumers has reached to 3.87 crore and per capita power generation reached to 512Kwh, which was only 220 in 2009.

Talking to BSS, Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain that the present government has achieved tremendous success in the enhancement of power generation capacity to make the country self-reliant in electricity supply and help reach power to every house.

He said the government has a plan to generate 60,000 MW by 2041, while power generation capacity reached to 24,000 MW including captive and renewable energy.