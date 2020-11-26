BSS-34 Science Fair inaugurated in Naikhongchari

ZCZC
SCIENCE FAIR-BANDARBAN
Science Fair inaugurated in Naikhongchari
BANDARBAN, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Science and Technology Week-2020
and a Science Fair was inaugurated in remote Naikhongchari upazila in
the district today.
A function was held at Upazila Parishad auditorium on the occasion
this morning. Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Shofiullah attended it as
chief guest.
Upazila Academy Supervisor Officer Md Sohel Mia, Assistant
Commissioner Ashraful Haque, primary school teacher Md Akhter Uddin,
journalist Jahangir Alam and principal Rofiqul Islam were present,
among others.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadia Afrin chaired the function. Four
educational institutions took part in the fair.
