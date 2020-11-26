BSS-34 Science Fair inaugurated in Naikhongchari

ZCZC

BSS-34

SCIENCE FAIR-BANDARBAN

Science Fair inaugurated in Naikhongchari

BANDARBAN, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Science and Technology Week-2020

and a Science Fair was inaugurated in remote Naikhongchari upazila in

the district today.

A function was held at Upazila Parishad auditorium on the occasion

this morning. Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Shofiullah attended it as

chief guest.

Upazila Academy Supervisor Officer Md Sohel Mia, Assistant

Commissioner Ashraful Haque, primary school teacher Md Akhter Uddin,

journalist Jahangir Alam and principal Rofiqul Islam were present,

among others.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadia Afrin chaired the function. Four

educational institutions took part in the fair.

BSS/CORR/PI/MRU/1906hrs