Stocks end week maintain gaining streak

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Like previous two consecutive sessions, country’s both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed trading at the last session of week maintaining the gaining streak as optimistic investors continued their buying binge on large-cap issues amid optimism.

At the end of the session, DSEX went up by 51.59 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 5,399. The two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced nearly 5.0 points to finish at 1,899 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 5.02 points to close at 1,262.

Bullish sentiment was also reflected in the trading activities as the total turnover on the main bourse rose to Taka 7.64 billion, which was 3.24 per cent higher than the previous day’s Taka 7.40 billion.

Of the 336 issues traded on the trading floor, 215 closed higher, 98 lower and 23 issues remained unchanged.

A total number of 164,097 trades were executed in the day’s trading session on the DSE with a trading volume of 222.98 million securities.

United Power topped the DSE turnover chart with 1.03 million shares worth Taka 341 million changing hands.

The other turnover leaders were- BBS Cables, Saiham Textile, Dragon Sweater and Fortune Shoes.

National Housing Finance was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 9.98 per cent while ICB Islami Bank was the worst loser, losing 5.76 per cent.

The port city bourse— Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)—ended higher with its CSE All Share Price Index – CASPI – advancing 175 points to settle at 16,611 and the Selective Categories Index – CSCX –gaining 103 points to finish at 10,054.

The gainers beat losers as 157 issues closed higher, 73 ended lower, with 24 issues remaining unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 13.54 million shares and mutual fund units worth more than Taka 345 million in turnover.