BSS-21 QUADER-PRESS-CONFERENCE-2-LAST-DHAKA

Quader said a wrongdoer’s identity is only wrongdoer to the AL. “We cannot let the unique achievements of the government get faded due to wrongdoings of a few persons. The liability of any offense will go to individuals not to the party,” he said.

About withdrawal of presidents and general secretaries of two district units of the party, Quader said this is a message of the party chief to the grassroots that internal party disciplines must be maintained at all levels.

Apart from taking tough measures, some grassroots level workers were rewarded too for their honesty, sincerity and dedication, he added.

He said the activities of those, who are public representatives and who have party charges, are being monitored with much importance.

The AL general secretary urged the leaders and workers of the party and associate bodies from central to grassroots to maintain party discipline following the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

AL is not an organization to serve anyone’s personal interest, he said, adding that Bangabandhu’s daughter Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina can reward anyone of the party from grassroots in due time if he or she has dedication, honesty and sincerity.

The minister expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of football legend Diego Maradona.

Iconic figure Maradona’s death is an irreparable loss to football world as well as the world’s arena of sports, he observed.

