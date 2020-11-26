BSS-19 Indictment hearing in Sagira Morshed murder trial starts

ZCZC

Indictment hearing in Sagira Morshed murder trial starts

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today started its hearing on charge framing in a case lodged over 1989 sensational murder of Sagira Morshed in capital’s Bailey Road area.

Advocate Ehsanul Haque Samaji, counsel for three accused Sagira’s brother-in-law Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda, Mahmuda’s brother Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan today took part in the hearing at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh.

The defence counsel pleaded to acquit his clients from the case.

Another accused, contract killer Maruf Reza’s lawyer Syed Rezaur Rahman however, pleaded for time to take part in the indictment hearing. Accepting his plea, the court adjourned the hearing till December 2.

Earlier on March 9, the court accepted charge sheet against four accused including Sagira’s brother-in-law and his wife, filed by investigation officer and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) inspector Rafikul Islam on January 16.

Sagira Morshed, 34, was gunned down by unidentified muggers in front of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in the capital’s Bailey Road on July 25, 1989.

Sagira’s husband Salam Chowdhury filed the case on that day with Ramna Police Station against unidentified miscreants. A rickshaw puller present at the crime scene identified two of the killers, but police had filed the initial charge sheet against one Montu.

Dhaka First Additional Sessions Judge Abu Bakar Siddique on January 17, 1991, framed charges against Montu and testimonies of seven witnesses were also recorded.

But during the hearing, the prosecution alleged the name of Maruf Reza, close relative of then home minister Mahmudul Hasan, came up during the investigation and was also arrested. But his name was dropped from the charge sheet.

Following a plea of the prosecution, the court on May 23, 1991, ordered for further investigation. But the proceeding of the case was stayed by the High Court as Maruf Reza filed a petition, challenging the further investigation order.

But the High Court on June 26, 2019, cleared way for continuing the murder case as it dismissed the rule that had stayed the trial proceedings.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order, asking PBI to conduct further investigation in the case and complete it within 60-working days.

PBI after that arrested the four and they have already confessed their role in the killing of Sagira.

