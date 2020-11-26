BSP-26 Parvez Emon keen to continue his good work

ZCZC

BSP-26

CRICKET-PARVEZ-EMON

Parvez Emon keen to continue his good work

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS)—Fortune Barishal youngster Parvez Hossain Emon vows to continue his good work in a bid to prove that his classy half-century against a star studded bowling line up of Gemcon Khulna is not a fluke at all.

Against a bowling line up that had Shakib Al Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Mahmudullah Riyad and others, Parvez Emon hammered a 42 ball-51 with three fours and four sixes even though his knock was not enough to win his side.

But he showed his class at a moment when even batsman like Tamim Iqbal was struggling to make impact.

However the World Cup winning Under-19 member doesn’t want to stop here. He rather had regret still that he couldn’t prolong his innings in the match against Gemcon Khulna.

“It could have been much better. But the focus will be on doing better in the upcoming matches. I was able to see the ball nicely and middle it perfectly, so I will try to make the innings bigger in future,” he said here today.

However, Emon is satisfied with batting with the best opener in the country Tamim Iqbal, who is his captain in Fortune Barishal team.

“The feeling of batting with him is definitely good,” he said. “He is my most favourite player. I am really happy to be able to bat with him.”

He informed that he was compared with Tamim since childhood due to his aggressive batting style.

“I used to bat very aggressively. I have been batting like this since I started the game. That’s why everyone who watched me play compared me to Tamim Iqbal Bhai,” he said.

Emon also knew that he had the ability to bat aggressively and showed that ability many times. This is when he matched himself in front of ‘Idol’ Tamim against Gemcon Khulna.

When Emon blew Shafiul Islam’s ball with a long on, Tamim stood on a non-strike. Fortune Barisal captain had a wide smile on his face. It was understood that Tamim also liked the shot. Not only that, Tamim also praised him when he whacked Al-Amin to mid-wicket.

One of Emon’s four sixes came off Shakib’s bowling as he came forward and sent the ball to deep mid-wicket for six effortlessly.

“When I bat, I only see the ball, not the bowlers. If it is in my range, I will definitely hit and it’s my style,” Emon said.

BSS/SMP/AU/16:50 hrs