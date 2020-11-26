BSS-07 Freedom Fighter Abul Hossain passes away

ZCZC

Freedom Fighter Abul Hossain passes away

MANIKGANJ, Nov. 26, 2020 (BSS) – Valiant Freedom Fighter and former Commander of Ghior Upazila Freedom Fighters Command Council Md. Abul Hossain died of old age complications at his own residence at village Charghior under Ghior Upazila of the district last evening.

He was 69, family sources said .

Late Abul Hossain left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Charghior Abdul Majid Government Primary School premises today .

He was accorded a guard of honour before laid to eternal rest .

Ghior Upazila Chairman Habibur Rahman Habib, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Irin Akter, Deputy Commander of Manikganj District Freedom Fighters Command Council Md. Momin Uddin Khan, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation), Ghior, Md. Mohabbat Khan, local Freedom Fighters and people of all walks of life attended the janaza.

