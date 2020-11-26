BFF-24 Thailand confirms return of Iranians held over botched 2012 bombing

ZCZC

Thailand confirms return of Iranians held over botched 2012 bombing

BANGKOK, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Thailand on Thursday confirmed it had returned three Iranians jailed over a botched 2012 bombing in Bangkok, after Tehran freed an Australian-British lecturer imprisoned for spying.

The kingdom’s corrections department said two of them — Masoud Sedaghatzadeh and Saeid Moradi — were transferred as prisoners while the third, Mohammad Khazaei, was granted a royal pardon in August.

