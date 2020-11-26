Jamalpur 2ndary education officer killed in road mishap

JAMALPUR, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS)- Jamalpur Sadar Upazila Secondary Education officer (USEO) Afroza Bagum was killed in a road accident on Jamalpur-Mymensingh road at Sharifpur Bogali area on Wednesday evening.

Afroza met her tragic end when she was returning to Jamalpur town after official work in Nandina by a motorcycle with her colleague- Academic Supervisor Haydar Ali.

When their motorcycle reached Bogali area she suddenly fell down on the road from back seat of the running bike and sustained fatal injuries at around 7 pm .

She was rushed to Jamalpur General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries , District Secondary Education Office sources said today.

Education Officer, Afroza Begum 53, left behind his husband, a retired government official, two daughters, huge professional colleagues, large number of relatives and admirers to mourn her death.

She joined Jamalpur Sadar Upazila as Education Officer in 2015.