BSS-04 Khalid mourns death of Diego Maradona

ZCZC

BSS-04

KHALID-CONDOLENCE-MARADONA

Khalid mourns death of Diego Maradona

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Culture Affairs KM Khalid

has expressed deep grief over the death of legendary Argentine footballer

Diego Maradona.

In a condolence message today, the minister of state prayed for the eternal

peace of the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to the

bereaved family members, said a press release here.

“Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Diego Armando Maradona was one of

the best footballers of all time in the world. He fascinated millions of

spectators around the world with his magic,” the state minister said.

“He will live forever in the hearts of millions of football fans around the

world for his skillful sportsmanship,” he said.

Diego Maradona, 60, died of a heart attack at his residence in Tigret,

Argentina on Wednesday.

BSS/PR/KC/RQ/RY/13:02hrs