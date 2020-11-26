BSS-04 Khalid mourns death of Diego Maradona

ZCZC
Khalid mourns death of Diego Maradona
DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Culture Affairs KM Khalid
has expressed deep grief over the death of legendary Argentine footballer
Diego Maradona.
In a condolence message today, the minister of state prayed for the eternal
peace of the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to the
bereaved family members, said a press release here.
“Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Diego Armando Maradona was one of
the best footballers of all time in the world. He fascinated millions of
spectators around the world with his magic,” the state minister said.
“He will live forever in the hearts of millions of football fans around the
world for his skillful sportsmanship,” he said.
Diego Maradona, 60, died of a heart attack at his residence in Tigret,
Argentina on Wednesday.
