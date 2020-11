ZCZC

Flydubai launches first scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

DUBAI, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Budget airline flydubai on Thursday launched direct flights to Tel Aviv, the first scheduled commercial service between the two cities, after the UAE and Israel agreed to normalise ties.

The aircraft took off from the Emirati city in the southern Gulf for the nearly four-hour flight, a spokesman for Dubai Airports told AFP.

